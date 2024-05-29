DIG Hazara Pays Surprise Visit To Local Police Stations
Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2024 | 06:24 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara police Tahir Ayub Khan Wednesday conducted unannounced visits to City Police Station, Sikandarabad Police Station and Mirpur Police Station last night.
The visit aimed to inspect various departments and address the concerns of complainants present at these stations.
During his inspection, DIG Tahir Ayub Khan reviewed the Station House Officer's (SHO) offices, clerks' offices, property rooms, investigation offices, CCTV camera setups, and other key departments. He also conducted a thorough examination of the station records.
Highlighting the importance of timely and accurate documentation, DIG Tahir Ayub Khan stressed that the registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) is a fundamental legal right of the public. He asserted that any delay or negligence in this process would not be tolerated.
To ensure transparency and accountability, he interacted with a complainant at the City Police Station. After listening to the issue, he instructed the relevant staff to provide all possible legal assistance promptly.
DIG Hazara issued specific directives to the station staff, mandating that all records be maintained meticulously. He warned that any staff found keeping incomplete records would face disciplinary action.
Additionally, he emphasised the need for effective routine patrolling and strict monitoring of suspicious individuals and those listed under schedule 4.
Tahir Ayub Khan also highlighted the importance of professionalism, instructing on-duty police officers, especially those on patrol, to maintain clean uniforms and adhere to discipline. Officers were also reminded to wear bulletproof helmets and jackets while on duty to ensure their safety.
