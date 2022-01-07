DIG Hazara pays tribute to the police force performing duty in Galyat

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Region Mirwais Niaz Saturday visited Galyat to encourage police officers and men who are performing duty during heavy snowfall and harsh weather

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Region Mirwais Niaz Saturday visited Galyat to encourage police officers and men who are performing duty during heavy snowfall and harsh weather.

On this occasion, he also visited Donga Gali Police Station, Nathiagali Police Station and Changla Gali Police Check Post met with the officers and men and paid tribute to them for their inspiration.

The DIG also discussed problems faced by them in this severe cold weather and assured them of the resolve, he also met the traffic police officers and men on duty at Nathiagali.

Mirwais Niaz while talking to the policemen said that Hazara police have always performed duties in difficult conditions and accomplished their job in good manners.

While congratulating and paying tributes to all police force Mirwais Niaz said that you are ensuring the safety of the lives and property of the tourists who are visiting Galyat by working day and night.

DIG Hazara while giving a message to the tourists coming from all over the world in Galyat said that enjoy the snowfall and come here with complete preparations, avoid over speeding, and overtaking on the roads, co-operate with the traffic staff and follow the instructions by police for your own safety.

In case of any emergency, immediately contact the police control room or the police officer on duty.