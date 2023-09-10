Open Menu

DIG Hazara Police Assesses Security Measures At Diamer Bhasha Dam

Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2023 | 06:20 PM

DIG Hazara Police assesses security measures at Diamer Bhasha Dam

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Police Muhammad Aijaz Khan Sunday conducted a comprehensive security assessment during his recent visit to the Diamer Bhasha Dam, emphasizing the critical role of law enforcement in ensuring the success of development projects.

DIG Muhammad Aijaz Khan, was accompanied by District Police Officer (DIG) Kohistan, Muhammad Khalid Khan, during the visit to Diamer Bhasha Dam. The delegation engaged in meetings with military personnel, police officers and Chinese officials to exchange insights on security-related matters.

The DIG emphasized the paramount significance of Diamer Bhasha Dam project in Pakistan's development landscape. He underscored the unwavering commitment to ensuring its success, positioning them as the "front line soldiers" dedicated to thwarting any malicious designs that could threaten the project's integrity.

Key discussions during the visit included security arrangements and the existing challenges faced in the region. He provided clear directives to strengthen security measures, directed for search and strike operations in surrounding areas and vigilant monitoring of suspicious individuals. Ajaz Kham particularly stressed the importance of enhancing police patrolling along the Karakoram Highway (KKH), especially during the movement of Chinese workers involved in the project.

In the meetings with army officers, development project representatives and Chinese officials, discussions revolved around addressing ongoing issues and finding practical solutions. One significant consensus reached was the maintenance of comprehensive police records on both local and foreign workers involved in the project, aiming to prevent any infiltration by malicious elements with sinister intentions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Police Exchange Bhasha Dam China Visit Kohistan Sunday

Recent Stories

Expo Sharjah, UK-based Bett discuss collaboration

Expo Sharjah, UK-based Bett discuss collaboration

7 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Rain stops Super 4 clash between In ..

Asia Cup 2023: Rain stops Super 4 clash between India, Pakistan

1 hour ago
 RBI keen on strengthening its partnership with UAE ..

RBI keen on strengthening its partnership with UAE to promote digital payments i ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends part of G20 Summit in I ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends part of G20 Summit in India

3 hours ago
 Majra holds its 3rd meeting in 2023 addressing pla ..

Majra holds its 3rd meeting in 2023 addressing plans to implement social respons ..

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first against ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first against India in Super 4 today

4 hours ago
Dubai Customs, Oman forge stronger customs bonds f ..

Dubai Customs, Oman forge stronger customs bonds for trade growth

4 hours ago
 Election campaigns for FNC candidates to start tom ..

Election campaigns for FNC candidates to start tomorrow

5 hours ago
 Arab Youth Centre launches fifth edition of Young ..

Arab Youth Centre launches fifth edition of Young Arab Media Leaders Program

6 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 03 Pakistan Vs. Ind ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 03 Pakistan Vs. India, Live Score, History, Who W ..

6 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condoles Mo ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condoles Moroccan King over earthquake vi ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan