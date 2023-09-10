DIG Hazara Police assesses security measures at Diamer Bhasha Dam

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Police Muhammad Aijaz Khan Sunday conducted a comprehensive security assessment during his recent visit to the Diamer Bhasha Dam, emphasizing the critical role of law enforcement in ensuring the success of development projects.

DIG Muhammad Aijaz Khan, was accompanied by District Police Officer (DIG) Kohistan, Muhammad Khalid Khan, during the visit to Diamer Bhasha Dam. The delegation engaged in meetings with military personnel, police officers and Chinese officials to exchange insights on security-related matters.

The DIG emphasized the paramount significance of Diamer Bhasha Dam project in Pakistan's development landscape. He underscored the unwavering commitment to ensuring its success, positioning them as the "front line soldiers" dedicated to thwarting any malicious designs that could threaten the project's integrity.

Key discussions during the visit included security arrangements and the existing challenges faced in the region. He provided clear directives to strengthen security measures, directed for search and strike operations in surrounding areas and vigilant monitoring of suspicious individuals. Ajaz Kham particularly stressed the importance of enhancing police patrolling along the Karakoram Highway (KKH), especially during the movement of Chinese workers involved in the project.

In the meetings with army officers, development project representatives and Chinese officials, discussions revolved around addressing ongoing issues and finding practical solutions. One significant consensus reached was the maintenance of comprehensive police records on both local and foreign workers involved in the project, aiming to prevent any infiltration by malicious elements with sinister intentions.