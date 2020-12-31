DIG Hazara recommends to establish 4 new PS, 7 new police chowkis in the region

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara division Qazi Jameel ur Rehman on Thursday sent a recommendation for the establishment of 4 new police stations, 6 police posts, upgradation of 13 police posts and two patrolling posts in the region to the provincial government

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara division Qazi Jameel ur Rehman on Thursday sent a recommendation for the establishment of 4 new police stations, 6 police posts, upgradation of 13 police posts and two patrolling posts in the region to the provincial government.

He said that it would help to maintain law and order situation, for the eradication of crimes in Hazara division and would also improve the performance of the police.

According to the recommendations for new police stations and posts three new police stations were recommended for District Torghar including Morta Akazai, Maira Madakhail, Darmaira Jadba and one in Jaishal district Upper Kohistan.

Deputy Inspector General police Hazara also recommended upgrading three police posts of Haripur including Pannyan, TIP and Shah Maqsood, seven police posts of district Abbottabad comprising Rajoia, POF, Bodla, Khutiala, Sikandarabad, Chamyali, Changla Gali, one police post of district Mansehra Nawaz Abad, police post Pashto of district Battagram, and police post Mankrai of Torghar to police stations.

He recommended establishing three new police posts in district Torghar including Zangai, Umbar Gharia, one in Ghbral, Ochar Nala, Sput and Seo of district Upper Kohistan while the DIG also recommended for the upgradation of two police patrolling posts of Mansehra district comprising Jabri and Baffa to police posts.