DIG Hazara region pays tribute to the martyerd Inspector, assures support

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Deputy Inspector General Police (DIG) Hazara division Tahir Ayub Khan Tuesday accompanied by DPO Mansehra Shafiqullah Gandapur, visited the residence of the martyerd Inspector HC Aamir Khan to offer condolences and offer Fateha to his grieving family.

Expressing heartfelt condolences, DIG Hazara Region emphasized that the sacrifice made by HC Aamir Khan during the discharge of his duties will be forever remembered.

He assured the family that every possible measure would be taken to ensure the well-being and care of the martyr’s children, affirming the department’s commitment to support them in their time of need.

Speaking on behalf of the police department, DIG Hazara Region reiterated that the sacrifice of HC Aamir Khan would not be in vain, and those responsible for his martyrdom would be brought to justice.