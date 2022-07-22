UrduPoint.com

DIG Hazara Reviews Dasu Hydropower Project Security

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 22, 2022 | 06:10 PM

DIG Hazara reviews Dasu Hydropower Project security

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Region Mirwais Niaz Friday chaired an important meeting regarding the security of Dasu Hydropower Project (DHP), foreign officials and workers at his office.

Chief Security Officer Dasu Hydropower Project Brig. (R) Iftikhar briefed DIG Hazara regarding the security of the Upper Kohistan Developmental Projects, the chief security officer DHP also informed about the security issues, challenges faced by the police and security forces and suggestions for further improvement of security were also given.

DIG Hazara Region while talking to the participants of the meeting said, to improve the security of the foreigners and to develop relations with them hold weekly meetings and share the important issues with them so that the foreigners and Project security can be improved.

He further said that continue to conduct joint security audits and conduct search and strike operations in the area, keep track record of suspects, eliminate the factors affecting security and create a congenial environment. The DIG Hazara also ordered DPO Upper Kohistan and SP SSU to submit Weekly Security Audit Report to the regional office.

In the meeting DPO Upper Kohistan Tahir Iqbal, SP CTD Tariq Habib, DO FC Zulfikar Khan, SP SSU Imtiaz Ali, DSP Special Branch Muhammad Zakir and law enforcement officials were also present.

