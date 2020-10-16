DIG Hazara reviews overall traffic situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman on Friday reviewed the traffic situation during repair work on Silk Road.

DIG along with SSP Traffic Warden Abbottabad Tariq Mahmood Khan reviewed the traffic situation from Sethi Masjid to Mandian during the ongoing repair of NHA on Silk Road in Abbottabad.

DIG Hazara Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman while instructing the SSP Traffic Warden on the occasion said that due to the repair work of the Silk Road, the flow of traffic is being disrupted due to which passengers and transporters are facing severe difficulties.

To make the traffic plan more efficient, more traffic personnel should be deployed and all illegal parking on Abbottabad to Mandian Road should be removed from where the traffic is one-way.

The DIG Hazara further said that a meeting with the NHA officials should be held to work out a unanimous plan of action to ensure smooth flow of traffic along with the ongoing repair work on the Silk Road.