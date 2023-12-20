Open Menu

DIG Hazara Reviews Security Measures For General Elections 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2023 | 08:19 PM

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Police Hazara division, Muhammad Ajaz Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the security arrangements for the preparation of the upcoming General Elections 2024

The meeting also focused on strategic planning for election security and addressed various significant matters related to the electoral process.

During the meeting, each district's police officers presented detailed briefings to the IGP regarding their respective districts. Discussions encompassed preparations for the upcoming General Elections, the appointment of staff to fill vacancies, and potential measures to ensure the security of the electoral process. The Hazara police affirmed the completion of preparations to facilitate a peaceful and orderly election.

The DIG directed all DPOs to ensure the peaceful conduct of the elections and to utilize all available police resources for this purpose.

He underscored the importance of reassessing the categorization of all polling stations and reviewing lists of the most sensitive locations.

He emphasized the installation of CCTV cameras at all polling stations through collaboration with relevant departments.

DPOs also received directives to conduct meetings with senior officers from other departments in their respective districts.

These meetings aim to address security plans and other emerging issues related to the elections. To address staff shortages, lists of retired police employees are being compiled, and their services are being enlisted. The recruitment process for the Hazara Police is currently underway, and upon completion, recruits will be prepared for general duty.

In the meeting DPO Abbottabad Omar Tufail, DPO Mansehra Zahoor Babar Afridi, DPO Haripur Muhammad Umar, and DPO Battagram Sonia Shamroze Khan were present. DPO Torghar Muhammad Ishtiaq, DPO Upper Kohistan Muhammad Khalid Khan, DPO Lower Kohistan Muhammad Jameel Akhtar, and DPO Kolai Palas Mukhtiar Ahmed Khan participated in the meeting through video link.

