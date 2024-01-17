DIG Hazara Reviews Security Measures Of Diamar Bhasha Hydro Power Proejct
Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2024 | 08:00 PM
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police for the Hazara division Muhammad Ijaz Khan Wednesday during his visit to Kohistan reviewed the security situation of the Diamaar Basha Hydro Power Project, ensuring the safety of vital infrastructure
He also conducted thorough inspections of various police stations in Upper Kohistan, emphasizing the importance of preparedness and efficiency in maintaining law and order.
The Deputy Inspector General extended his visit to the Diamaar Basha Dam site, discussed various issues pertaining to the security with military officers and other officials. The focus was on enhancing security arrangements and exchanging
ideas to make security measures more effective in the region.
Harban Police Station and Sazin Police Station were also part of the inspection, where station records were scrutinized, and the facilities provided to the public were evaluated. Deputy Inspector General Khan provided guidance to the appointed police officers, underscoring the significance of promptly addressing citizens' complaints and facilitating easy access to facilities and police services.
To maintain a high level of preparedness among the Upper Kohistan Police, Ijaz Khan instructed the District Police Officer to organize firing exercises for both officers and youths.
Highlighting the critical importance of the Upper Kohistan district due to major development projects, Deputy Inspector General Khan called for a collaborative effort among all officers.
