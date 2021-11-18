DIG Hazara reviews security of region

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara police Mirvais Niaz Thursday chaired an important meeting on crime, security of foreigners, implementation of National Action Plan, prevention of drugs and arrest of criminals at his office Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara police Mirvais Niaz Thursday chaired an important meeting on crime, security of foreigners, implementation of National Action Plan, prevention of drugs and arrest of criminals at his office Abbottabad.

The meeting was attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afridi, DPO Haripur Kashif Zulfiqar, DPO Mansehra Sajjad Khan, DPO Batgram Tariq Mahmood Khan, DPO Turgar Syed Mukhtar Shah, DPO Upper Kohistan Ijaz Khan. DPO Koli Pals Kohistan Sulaiman Khan and DP Upper Kohistan Zulfiqar Khan Jadoon.

All the DPOs briefed Hazara Region about the situation in their respective districts. While directing the DPOs Mirvais Niaz said that search and strike operations should be further improved to prevent crime.

DIG ordered the DPOs to inform all marriage halls and individuals that aerial firing is a crime and strict action would be taken if anybody is found guilty, there is no need to be compassionate with anyone who is being held for a crime. Tighten the grip on drug dealers, timber mafia and criminals who buy and sell illegal weapons, Mirvais Niaz said.

While instructing the DPOs the DIG further said that specially focus on the security of the districts where the developmental projects are being carried out, provide adequate security and visit the sites personally to review the situation.