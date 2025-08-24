DIG Hazara Suspends Police Official For Misconduct With Foreign Tourist
Published August 24, 2025
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Hazara, Nasir Mehmood Satti, has taken strict action against police officials involved in unnecessarily questioning a foreign female tourist.
According to details, Lance Head Constable Khair-ur-Rehman has been suspended, while Constables Shahid and Waseem have been served show-cause notices. District Police Officer (DPO) Battagram, Muhammad Ayaz Khan, has been appointed as the inquiry officer and directed to submit a detailed report to the DIG at the earliest.
The DIG Hazara stated that discipline, professionalism, a tourist-friendly environment and ensuring the safety of visitors were the top priorities of Hazara Police.
He made it clear that negligence or irresponsible behavior by officials would not be tolerated.
He further announced that, on the instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hameed, special workshops and training sessions will be arranged to promote courteous and friendly behavior towards foreign tourists. The initiative aims to prevent recurrence of such incidents and to maintain the positive, people-friendly image of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police worldwide.
