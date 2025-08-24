Open Menu

DIG Hazara Suspends Police Official For Misconduct With Foreign Tourist

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2025 | 06:10 PM

DIG Hazara suspends police official for misconduct with foreign tourist

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Hazara, Nasir Mehmood Satti, has taken strict action against police officials involved in unnecessarily questioning a foreign female tourist.

According to details, Lance Head Constable Khair-ur-Rehman has been suspended, while Constables Shahid and Waseem have been served show-cause notices. District Police Officer (DPO) Battagram, Muhammad Ayaz Khan, has been appointed as the inquiry officer and directed to submit a detailed report to the DIG at the earliest.

The DIG Hazara stated that discipline, professionalism, a tourist-friendly environment and ensuring the safety of visitors were the top priorities of Hazara Police.

He made it clear that negligence or irresponsible behavior by officials would not be tolerated.

He further announced that, on the instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hameed, special workshops and training sessions will be arranged to promote courteous and friendly behavior towards foreign tourists. The initiative aims to prevent recurrence of such incidents and to maintain the positive, people-friendly image of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police worldwide.

Recent Stories

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 hours ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

6 hours ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

6 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

8 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

11 hours ago
 Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

19 hours ago
 UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Su ..

UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan