DIG Hazara takes action on reports of tourists being fined

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan took strict notice regarding reports of tourists being fined shared on social media and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic to issue a notice to the relevant officials.

DIG Tahir Ayub also ordered SSP Traffic Tariq Mehmood Khan to investigate the matter immediately.

SSP Traffic Tariq Mehmood Khan issued a show cause notice to the TSI issuing the challan on the tourist vehicle after a thorough inquiry into the matter and ordered them to submit their response within two days.

Along with this, all officers were stopped from issuing challans to tourists without reason.