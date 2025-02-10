DIG Hazara takes notice of elderly citizen’s assault, suspends police officer

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Hazara Nasir Mehmood Satti Monday has taken strict notice of the assault on an elderly citizen in the jurisdiction of Ghazi Police Station after a video of the incident went viral on social media

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Hazara Nasir Mehmood Satti Monday has taken strict notice of the assault on an elderly citizen in the jurisdiction of Ghazi Police Station after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Acting swiftly, the DIG suspended Special Security Unit (SSU) Constable Ilyas and directed District Police Officer Haripur Farhan Khan to conduct a transparent inquiry into the matter.

In a statement, DIG Hazara reaffirmed that ensuring the safety of citizens is the top priority of the police department.

He further emphasized that misuse of authority by any police officer will not be tolerated under any circumstances.