DIG Hazara Unveils "E-Mobile Eye" Application To Combat Mobile Theft

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2023 | 06:10 PM

DIG Hazara unveils "E-Mobile Eye" application to combat mobile theft

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) In a joint initiative with Haripur Police and the Traders Association Haripur, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara, Mohammad Ajaz Khan Thursday unveiled the "E-Mobile Eye" mobile application.

The "E-Mobile Eye" app is scheduled to be introduced in all districts of Hazara. During his visit to Haripur, Mohammad Ajaz Khan highlighted the app's collaborative development with Haripur Police and the GT Road Traders Association, emphasizing its effectiveness in promptly recovering stolen and lost mobile phones.

Details reveal that the application has been deployed to over 100 shopkeepers and mobile sales points, aiming to eliminate mobile phone theft and curb illegal buying and selling. The Primary objective is to trace stolen and lost mobile phones and return them to their rightful owners.

During the launch event, DIG Hazara Mohammad Ajaz Khan commended the joint efforts of Haripur Police and the GT Road Traders Association in curbing mobile phone theft and illegal transactions. He praised their dedication to public welfare, expressing gratitude for their valuable contributions.

DIG Hazara underscored the potential of the "E-Mobile Eye" application to significantly reduce the time required for tracing and recovering valuable mobile phones. He applauded DSP Haripur Mohammad Umar and his team, along with the traders' representatives, for their commendable role in completing the project.

In recognition of their efforts, Ajaz Khan presented shields and certificates to the police team members and traders' representatives who played a pivotal role in the development of the "E-Mobile Eye" application.

