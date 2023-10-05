DIG Hazara urges efficient policing and technology adoption

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Mohammad Aijaz Khan on Thursday emphasized the need for swift action in criminal cases and fearless investigations based on concrete evidence

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Mohammad Aijaz Khan on Thursday emphasized the need for swift action in criminal cases and fearless investigations based on concrete evidence.

He expressed these views during his visit to Haripur, where he inaugurated the police Command and Control Room.

The DIG also stressed the importance of resolving people's issues at the grassroots level to improve the quality of life for the community.

District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur briefed DIG on the installation of security cameras across the city and their real-time monitoring capabilities. DIG praised these efforts and encouraged the utilization of Artificial Intelligence to input data on criminal individuals into these cameras. This approach is expected to facilitate the tracking and investigation of unlawful activities more effectively.

During the visit, DIG Hazara met with SP Investigation Ghazanfar and engaged in discussions with all SDPOs. These meetings covered various aspects of crime prevention, law enforcement actions against criminals, public services, and police-related issues.

He emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of lives and property of the public and maintaining justice under all circumstances. He also stressed the need for resolving community issues at the grassroots level, fostering stronger police-community relations to enhance access to the police, and effective problem-solving.

Furthermore, Aijaz Khan urged stringent action against criminal mafias, drug dealers' networks, illegal residents, and those involved in the illegal display and possession of weapons. He underscored the importance of taking strong measures against individuals violating traffic laws.

DIG Hazara visited the newly established Police Lines in Haripur. He personally assessed the progress of developmental projects and urged prompt completion without compromising on quality.

The establishment of Public Liaison Committees (PLCs) was also underscored as a means to strengthen the bond between the public and the police. This initiative aims to ensure that public issues are easily addressed and resolved.