DIG Hazara urges prioritizing provision of adequate public facilities

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan stressed the importance of providing adequate facilities to the public and ensuring accessibility to justice.

He expressed these views during his visit to Lower Kohistan and Kolai Palas on Thursday. The DIG met with police officials to review security measures and resolve the issues face by police force. He reiterated the Primary duty of law enforcement to protect the lives and property of citizens, emphasizing the need for concrete steps in this regard.

Addressing both police officers and constables from Lower Kohistan and Kolai Palas Police DIG Hazara paid homage to the police martyr and offered Fatiha. Police officers and constables also discussed their professional concerns. In response DIG Hazara provided appropriate guidance and directives to address these issues effectively.

Later, SP Lower Kohistan Dr.

Muhammad Umar and SP Kolai Palas Amjad Hussain Khan briefed DIG Hazara on various matters including professional performance, law and order situation and security arrangements notably focusing on the Dobeer Khur Hydropower Project.

During his visit, DIG Hazara inspected security arrangements at locations and development projects and directed officers to conduct regular assessments and maintain close coordination with relevant security agencies to ensure the exchange of security information.

Furthermore, DIG Hazara visited police offices and stations including the SDPO Office Pattan, Police Rest House Pattan, Police Line Kolai Palas and Palas Police Station to evaluate security measures. Recognizing outstanding performance DIG Hazara distributed commendation certificates and cash rewards to deserving police officers and constables of Lower Kohistan Police.