DIG Hazara Visits Abbottabad Police Headquarters, Reviews Police Operation
Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Hazara, Nasir Mehmood Satti Tuesday conducted an official visit to the district headquarters in Abbottabad, where he presided over a meeting with senior police officers.
Upon his arrival, DIG Satti was presented a special salute by the police contingent in Abbottabad.
During the visit, DIG Satti paid a tribute at the Police Martyrs Memorial in Abbottabad, offering prayers for the martyrs and their elevated ranks.
The visit was followed by an in-depth meeting with DPO Umar Tufail, SP Traffic Tariq Mehmood Khan, SP Investigation, SP Havelian, SP Cantt, and other officers. DPO Tufail briefed DIG Satti on the current crime situation, police performance, challenges, and other pressing matters concerning the district.
In his address, DIG Hazara emphasized the importance of improving police performance, particularly in controlling crime and ensuring the swift arrest of suspects involved in murder, attempted murder, and other major crimes. He instructed officers to conduct investigations based on merit, using modern techniques and facilities.
DIG Satti also directed a strong crackdown on criminals involved in drug trafficking, land and timber mafias, car theft, street crime, and other illegal activities.
On the issue of traffic congestion in Abbottabad, DIG Hazara stressed the need for more effective management of local and long-route traffic, ensuring smooth traffic flow. He further instructed traffic police personnel to carry out their duties diligently, avoiding any improper behavior or unjustified fines.
Additionally, DIG Hazara visited several public service departments within the Police Headquarters, including the Police Control Room, Complaint Cell, and Police Office. He met with citizens seeking police clearance, verification, and other services, offering guidance to improve public service delivery.
The DIG also toured the Investigation Department's various offices, reviewing records and providing instructions to enhance the professionalism of the police force.
This visit highlighted DIG Hazara's ongoing efforts to improve police services, enhance crime control measures, and ensure better community relations.
