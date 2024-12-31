Open Menu

DIG Hazara Visits Abbottabad Police Headquarters, Reviews Police Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2024 | 05:10 PM

DIG Hazara visits Abbottabad Police Headquarters, reviews police operation

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Hazara, Nasir Mehmood Satti Tuesday conducted an official visit to the district headquarters in Abbottabad, where he presided over a meeting with senior police officers.

Upon his arrival, DIG Satti was presented a special salute by the police contingent in Abbottabad.

During the visit, DIG Satti paid a tribute at the Police Martyrs Memorial in Abbottabad, offering prayers for the martyrs and their elevated ranks.

The visit was followed by an in-depth meeting with DPO Umar Tufail, SP Traffic Tariq Mehmood Khan, SP Investigation, SP Havelian, SP Cantt, and other officers. DPO Tufail briefed DIG Satti on the current crime situation, police performance, challenges, and other pressing matters concerning the district.

In his address, DIG Hazara emphasized the importance of improving police performance, particularly in controlling crime and ensuring the swift arrest of suspects involved in murder, attempted murder, and other major crimes. He instructed officers to conduct investigations based on merit, using modern techniques and facilities.

DIG Satti also directed a strong crackdown on criminals involved in drug trafficking, land and timber mafias, car theft, street crime, and other illegal activities.

On the issue of traffic congestion in Abbottabad, DIG Hazara stressed the need for more effective management of local and long-route traffic, ensuring smooth traffic flow. He further instructed traffic police personnel to carry out their duties diligently, avoiding any improper behavior or unjustified fines.

Additionally, DIG Hazara visited several public service departments within the Police Headquarters, including the Police Control Room, Complaint Cell, and Police Office. He met with citizens seeking police clearance, verification, and other services, offering guidance to improve public service delivery.

The DIG also toured the Investigation Department's various offices, reviewing records and providing instructions to enhance the professionalism of the police force.

This visit highlighted DIG Hazara's ongoing efforts to improve police services, enhance crime control measures, and ensure better community relations.

Related Topics

Murder Police Martyrs Shaheed Abbottabad Visit Car Traffic Nasir Havelian Criminals Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entr ..

Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing with Dubai ..

Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing with Dubai Logistics Academy's CPD Accred ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Sul ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Sultan Al Dhaheri as Director of ..

2 hours ago
 "The Man of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur to G ..

"The Man of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur to Global Fame

2 hours ago
 realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with In ..

Realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with Industry-first Water Damage Warr ..

2 hours ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic ..

1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic partner

2 hours ago
Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran K ..

Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important ..

Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important matters

2 hours ago
 ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for Peo ..

ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for People of Determination

2 hours ago
 Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s ..

Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s Specialist Physiotherapy Cent ..

2 hours ago
 Ban imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Y ..

Ban imposed on fireworks in Lahore on eve of New Year’s night

2 hours ago
 ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khur ..

ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid to 34 years in prison

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan