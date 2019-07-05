DIG Hazara visits Chinese camp at Sukki Kinar hydropower project

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara, Muhammad Ali Babakhail Friday visited Chinese camp at Sukki Kinari Hydro Power Project Balakot Mansehra and discussed security related issues

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara, Muhammad Ali Babakhail Friday visited Chinese camp at Sukki Kinari Hydro Power Project Balakot Mansehra and discussed security related issues.

The visiting DIG was briefed by Chinese officials of the project about prevailing security situation and other related matters.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Ali Babakhail said that Sukki Kinari hydropower project is important for development and the prosperity of the country adding it would help catering the needs of energy in Pakistan.

He further said that security of Chinese workers in Pakistan is included in our priorities keeping in view the importance of China in development of the country.

DIG Hazara also directed District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra, Zaib Ullah Khan to improve security of Chinese camps and establishing communication with them for ensuring quick response of the police force.