DIG Hazara visits Haripur, reviews security arrangements for Moharram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Hazara region Muhammad Ali Babakhail Tuesday visited district Haripur to review security measures for Moharram.

He visited routes of Moharram procession, Markazi Imambargahs of Mohallah Motian and Sarai Saleh and met with the administration of both Imambargahs.

On this occasion, Muhammad Ali Babakhail directed police officials to monitor areas around Imambargas and conduct search operations in the vicinity.

He also directed to install walk through gates at all entry points of Moharram processions and Majalis centers, take strict measures against persons involved in inciting people, depute snipers and security officials on high buildings situated on procession routes.

He also directed to maintain a liaison with concerned authorities for peaceful observance of Muharram.