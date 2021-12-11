DIG Hazara visits Haripur to review security measures for LB elections

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara region Mirwais Niaz Saturday chaired a meeting to review the security situation regarding local body elections at DPO Office Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara region Mirwais Niaz Saturday chaired a meeting to review the security situation regarding local body elections at DPO Office Haripur.

DIG Hazara while addressing the meeting said that the police officers should use all their resources for holding peaceful elections, police officers should visit polling stations and conduct search and strike operations in the surrounding areas to avoid any untoward situation.

He said that ensure compliance with the Code of Conduct issued by the ECP and take action against violators of arms display, provocative speeches and use of unnecessary loudspeakers and other restrictions by the ECP.

The meeting was attended by DPO Haripur Kashif Zulfiqar, Additional SP Haripur, SP Investigation Haripur, all SDPOs and in-charge District Security Branch.

DPO Haripur gave a detailed briefing to DIG Hazara and also discussed in detail security arrangements made by the police for the local body elections, other issues and enforcement of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) code of conduct for elections.