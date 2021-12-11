UrduPoint.com

DIG Hazara Visits Haripur To Review Security Measures For LB Elections

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 07:45 PM

DIG Hazara visits Haripur to review security measures for LB elections

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara region Mirwais Niaz Saturday chaired a meeting to review the security situation regarding local body elections at DPO Office Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara region Mirwais Niaz Saturday chaired a meeting to review the security situation regarding local body elections at DPO Office Haripur.

DIG Hazara while addressing the meeting said that the police officers should use all their resources for holding peaceful elections, police officers should visit polling stations and conduct search and strike operations in the surrounding areas to avoid any untoward situation.

He said that ensure compliance with the Code of Conduct issued by the ECP and take action against violators of arms display, provocative speeches and use of unnecessary loudspeakers and other restrictions by the ECP.

The meeting was attended by DPO Haripur Kashif Zulfiqar, Additional SP Haripur, SP Investigation Haripur, all SDPOs and in-charge District Security Branch.

DPO Haripur gave a detailed briefing to DIG Hazara and also discussed in detail security arrangements made by the police for the local body elections, other issues and enforcement of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) code of conduct for elections.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Local Body Elections Election Commission Of Pakistan Visit Haripur All

Recent Stories

Tbilisi Calls Russia's Demand for NATO to Revise D ..

Tbilisi Calls Russia's Demand for NATO to Revise Decision on Georgia's Entry Una ..

11 minutes ago
 Sindh Colleges Games-2021-marathon race organizes ..

Sindh Colleges Games-2021-marathon race organizes in Larkana

11 minutes ago
 Munir, Ahmed lead 8th J.A.Zaman Open Golf Champion ..

Munir, Ahmed lead 8th J.A.Zaman Open Golf Championship

11 minutes ago
 PML-N launched uplift projects only on paper: Fawa ..

PML-N launched uplift projects only on paper: Fawad

15 minutes ago
 Health minister opens new vaccination center

Health minister opens new vaccination center

15 minutes ago
 Nine held with narcotics,weapons:

Nine held with narcotics,weapons:

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.