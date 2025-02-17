DIG Hazara visits injured police officer at Ayub Teaching Hospital

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Hazara, Nasir Mehmood Satti on Monday paid a visit to Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) to inquire about the health of Constable Umar Manzoor, who sustained injuries in a firing incident by criminal elements while on duty in Haripur

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Hazara, Nasir Mehmood Satti on Monday paid a visit to Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) to inquire about the health of Constable Umar Manzoor, who sustained injuries in a firing incident by criminal elements while on duty in Haripur.

During his visit, the DIG met the injured officer and gathered details about the attack.

He reassured that the police force remains steadfast in its mission to uphold law and order, stating, "Our brave officers are our pride. The fight against criminals will continue." He emphasized that criminals cannot deter law enforcement from maintaining peace and security in the region.

Dr. Fazal Manan, Deputy Director of ATH and Dr.

Bahl-ul-Uloom, Head of the Surgical Department, briefed the DIG on the medical treatment being provided to the injured officer. DIG Hazara directed the hospital staff to ensure that Constable Umar Manzoor receives the best possible medical care.

Additionally, the DIG met with the family of the injured officer, assuring them of complete medical support and a swift response to the incident. He instructed Haripur Police to take legal action per standard protocol and expedite the arrest of those responsible for the attack.

The visit highlighted the commitment of Hazara police to safeguarding the well-being of their personnel while maintaining law and order in the region.