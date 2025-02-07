DIG Hazara Visits Injured Police Officers At ATH, Assures Full Support
Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Hazara, Nasir Mehmood Satti Friday visited Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) to inquire about the police officers injured in the terrorist attack on the Bahadur Khel police checkpoint in Karak.
During the visit, DIG Hazara met with Elite Force officers Muhammad Saeed and Raja Junaid, who sustained injuries during the attack.
He assessed the medical treatment being provided to them and expressed appreciation for their bravery, acknowledging their fearless stand against anti-state elements despite the risk to their own lives.
"You deserve great appreciation for bravely confronting anti-state elements without concern for your own lives," DIG Hazara remarked, honoring their sacrifices.
He reaffirmed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police's commitment to its personnel, stating, "The department stands firmly with its heroes. If there are any issues, bring them to my notice."
Hospital officials, including Additional Director Dr Junaid Sarwar and Head of the Orthopedic Department Dr Yunus Khawaja, briefed DIG Hazara on the medical care and facilities being provided to the injured officers.
The DIG instructed the hospital administration to ensure the best possible treatment for the wounded personnel.
Additionally, DIG Hazara met with the families of the injured officers, assuring them of full support and cooperation from the police department.
