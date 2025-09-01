DIG Hazara Visits Injured Policemen At AMC, Assures Full Aupport
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Hazara Police, Nasir Mehmood Satti, visited Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) on Monday to inquire after the condition of policemen injured in a recent attack on a police mobile in Gatti Das, Mansehra.
During his visit, DIG Satti personally met each of the injured personnel, presented them with flower bouquets, and offered financial assistance for their medical treatment. He praised their courage and professionalism, saying: “The way you confronted the criminal elements with bravery, you all deserve the highest tribute.
These culprits will soon be arrested and punished according to the law.”
The DIG also reviewed the medical facilities being provided to the injured policemen. Deputy Director of AMC, Dr. Dawood Iqbal, briefed him on the treatment and care arrangements.
Reiterating the department’s commitment, DIG Satti stressed: “Our wounded heroes are our valuable asset. There should be no negligence in their treatment.”
He further met with the families of the injured policemen and assured them of every possible support from the police department.
