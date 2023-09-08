DIG Hazara visits Kaghan Police Station to address security issues

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Region, Muhammad Ejaz Khan Friday paid a visit to Kaghan Police Station to address security and critical concerns of the region

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Region, Muhammad Ejaz Khan Friday paid a visit to Kaghan Police Station to address security and critical concerns of the region.

During his visit, he was briefed by the Station House Officer (SHO) Saeed Yadoon on various security and important matters in the area. One of the key highlights of this visit was the emphasis on community-friendly policing.

Deputy Inspector General stressed the importance of attentively listening to citizens' concerns and requests and providing them with comprehensive legal assistance. Kaghan, known for its unique position in the realm of tourism, presented a particular focus on addressing traffic-related issues and ensuring the safety and security of tourists' lives and property.

The DIG Hazara also directed to enhance the patrolling system in the region, concurrently with the establishment and reinforcement of law and order.

The Superintendent of Police received directives to ensure the constant availability of officers and patrol staff during specified hours. In the event of any sudden incident or emergency, swift responses were encouraged to reach the scene promptly and provide immediate assistance to the public.

Ijaz Khan put special emphasis on the monitoring of criminals, fugitives and individuals involved in criminal activities while stringent legal action was advised against anyone found engaging in unlawful activities, following the prescribed legal procedures.