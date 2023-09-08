Open Menu

DIG Hazara Visits Kaghan Police Station To Address Security Issues

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2023 | 07:47 PM

DIG Hazara visits Kaghan Police Station to address security issues

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Region, Muhammad Ejaz Khan Friday paid a visit to Kaghan Police Station to address security and critical concerns of the region

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Region, Muhammad Ejaz Khan Friday paid a visit to Kaghan Police Station to address security and critical concerns of the region.

During his visit, he was briefed by the Station House Officer (SHO) Saeed Yadoon on various security and important matters in the area. One of the key highlights of this visit was the emphasis on community-friendly policing.

Deputy Inspector General stressed the importance of attentively listening to citizens' concerns and requests and providing them with comprehensive legal assistance. Kaghan, known for its unique position in the realm of tourism, presented a particular focus on addressing traffic-related issues and ensuring the safety and security of tourists' lives and property.

The DIG Hazara also directed to enhance the patrolling system in the region, concurrently with the establishment and reinforcement of law and order.

The Superintendent of Police received directives to ensure the constant availability of officers and patrol staff during specified hours. In the event of any sudden incident or emergency, swift responses were encouraged to reach the scene promptly and provide immediate assistance to the public.

Ijaz Khan put special emphasis on the monitoring of criminals, fugitives and individuals involved in criminal activities while stringent legal action was advised against anyone found engaging in unlawful activities, following the prescribed legal procedures.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Police Station Visit Criminals Event

Recent Stories

RTA hits new milestone with 16.8 million maintenan ..

RTA hits new milestone with 16.8 million maintenance hours devoted to Dubai Metr ..

30 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits ADIHEX

Hazza bin Zayed visits ADIHEX

30 minutes ago
 Debt-ridden Zambia's leader to visit top creditor ..

Debt-ridden Zambia's leader to visit top creditor China

28 minutes ago
 Wales boost as veteran Faletau to face Fiji

Wales boost as veteran Faletau to face Fiji

28 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2023

26 minutes ago
 KU talk focuses on contemporary health challenges, ..

KU talk focuses on contemporary health challenges, outcomes

28 minutes ago
Food authority seals two grinding units for not mi ..

Food authority seals two grinding units for not mixing iodine in salt

28 minutes ago
 CM praises arrangements for urs, chehlum events

CM praises arrangements for urs, chehlum events

28 minutes ago
 SEPCO disconnects 1200 illegal connections

SEPCO disconnects 1200 illegal connections

28 minutes ago
 Major action of FIA Anti-Corruption Circle Peshawa ..

Major action of FIA Anti-Corruption Circle Peshawar

28 minutes ago
 Over 38,000 foreign-invested projects valid in Vie ..

Over 38,000 foreign-invested projects valid in Vietnam

34 minutes ago
 HESCO crackdown against illegal connections, 3800 ..

HESCO crackdown against illegal connections, 3800 disconnected, dues of 27.2 mil ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan