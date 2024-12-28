DIG Hazara visits Kolai Palas Kohistan, reviews law and order

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Hazara Nasir Mehmood Satti Saturday conducted an official visit to Kolai Palas Kohistan and inspected the newly constructed Akram Shaheed Block at Police Lines and the Palas Police Station, expressing satisfaction with the quality of the construction work.

Upon arrival he was welcomed by District Police Officer(DPO) Amjad Hussain and received a salute from the police contingent. During his visit, the DIG paid tribute to fallen officers at the Martyrs’ Memorial, offering prayers and laying a floral wreath.

DPO Amjad Hussain briefed the DIG on the district's law and order situation and highlighted the professional challenges faced by the police force.

Nasir Mehmood Satti met with police officers and personnel on duty, urging them to uphold their professional responsibilities to ensure public safety and provide free justice to the community.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining discipline while on duty.