DIG Hazara Visits Mansehra To Review Security Of Foreigners Working On Various Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2023 | 08:30 PM

DIG Hazara visits Mansehra to review security of foreigners working on various projects

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Region Tahir Ayub Khan Tuesday visited the Police Headquarters in Mansehra, checked the security arrangements and gave instructions to make the security more effective.

According to details, upon arriving at the Mansehra Police Headquarters, DIG Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan laid a floral wreath on the police martyrs memorial and offered Fatiha.

During the meeting, he instructed police officers that developmental projects are underway in Mansehra, and many foreigners are working on them.

He said their security should be given special attention, and appropriate protection should be provided during their movement and continued anti-crime operations.

The DIG also met with scholars, district bar association officials and members, political and social figures, press club officials and members, DRC members, and Chamber of Commerce officials and members, traders, and transport union officials and members in Mansehra.

District Police Officer Mansehra Zahoor Babar Afridi and other police officers, were also present on the occasion and met with officers.

