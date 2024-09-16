DIG Hazara Visits Naran Police Station, Issues New Directives
Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2024 | 07:50 PM
NARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara police Tahir Ayub Khan Monday emphasized the need for enhanced travel facilities for tourists and visitors at popular tourist spots.
He expressed these views during an official visit to the Naran Police Station in the picturesque Naran region of Mansehra District.
DIG Tahir Ayub Khan instructed the local police to increase patrols and augment the presence of traffic police officers to ensure tourists receive adequate protection and guidance. The goal is to project a positive image of Mansehra Police on a global scale.
He also underscored the importance of courteous interactions between police personnel and tourists. Tahir Ayub warned that disciplinary measures would be taken against officers if complaints arise. He stressed that tourists should be provided with comprehensive travel assistance and robust personal and financial security.
DIG Khan encouraged officers to adopt a friendly and respectful manner towards tourists, aiming to convey a message of peace and goodwill from the Mansehra Police to the international community.
Recent Stories
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan-Indonesia Joint Exercise Elang Strike-II conducted at NCTC19 seconds ago
-
Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Mustafa (S.A.W) held at PAC22 seconds ago
-
KU seminar urges creating awareness for protecting ozone layer, environment25 seconds ago
-
Commissioner stresses tight security on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)28 seconds ago
-
Bilawal greets nation on Eid Milad-un-Nabi10 minutes ago
-
DC, CPO review arrangements of Eid Milad un Nabi procession route11 minutes ago
-
PHC to organise awareness seminar on dengue treatment20 minutes ago
-
Pakistani Zaireen attending Urs of Khawaja Allauddin Sabir in India20 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting of cabinet committee on law, order21 minutes ago
-
Several injured in Lasbela coaches collision30 minutes ago
-
36 new dengue cases reported in last 24 hours31 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held, over 10kg narcotics recovered40 minutes ago