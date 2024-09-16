Open Menu

DIG Hazara Visits Naran Police Station, Issues New Directives

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2024 | 07:50 PM

NARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara police Tahir Ayub Khan Monday emphasized the need for enhanced travel facilities for tourists and visitors at popular tourist spots.

He expressed these views during an official visit to the Naran Police Station in the picturesque Naran region of Mansehra District.

DIG Tahir Ayub Khan instructed the local police to increase patrols and augment the presence of traffic police officers to ensure tourists receive adequate protection and guidance. The goal is to project a positive image of Mansehra Police on a global scale.

He also underscored the importance of courteous interactions between police personnel and tourists. Tahir Ayub warned that disciplinary measures would be taken against officers if complaints arise. He stressed that tourists should be provided with comprehensive travel assistance and robust personal and financial security.

DIG Khan encouraged officers to adopt a friendly and respectful manner towards tourists, aiming to convey a message of peace and goodwill from the Mansehra Police to the international community.

