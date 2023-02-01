DIG Hazara visits police lines in Abbottabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Region Tahir Ayub Khan on Wednesday visited the Abbottabad Police Headquarters where he attended the Police martyrs memorial ceremony, laid floral wreaths, offered Fatiha, and addressed the Police Darbar.

He also visited District Police Officer (DPO) Office, Investigation Office, Paul Office, Police Lines, and other departments and met the police officers on duty.

DIG Hazara, while addressing the Darbar, said, "Hazara Police is a brave force and I am happy being a commander of it." He further said that the best measures for the welfare of the police force are among his first priorities and for this, "I will raise my voice at every forum".

The DIG said, "We are fortunate that IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Muazzam Jah Ansari also takes a personal interest in the welfare of police personnel.

" Promotion and selection for departmental courses will be completely done on merit as per the rules and regulations, he added.

"I will try my best to organize a police Darbar in every district of the Hazara region in three months so that I can be aware of your professional problems," DIG Hazara said, adding that in view of the current situation, "you have to perform your duties more diligently and in an efficient manner to earn respect and honour not only for yourself but also for your department." He also urged police personnel to maintain discipline and warned that negligence would not be tolerated in that regard.

DIG Hazara said the participation of policemen in sports was very important and "we will form teams of policemen at the district level for competitions."