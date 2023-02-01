UrduPoint.com

DIG Hazara Visits Police Lines In Abbottabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2023 | 08:06 PM

DIG Hazara visits police lines in Abbottabad

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Region Tahir Ayub Khan on Wednesday visited the Abbottabad Police Headquarters where he attended the Police martyrs memorial ceremony, laid floral wreaths, offered Fatiha, and addressed the Police Darbar

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Region Tahir Ayub Khan on Wednesday visited the Abbottabad Police Headquarters where he attended the Police martyrs memorial ceremony, laid floral wreaths, offered Fatiha, and addressed the Police Darbar.

He also visited District Police Officer (DPO) Office, Investigation Office, Paul Office, Police Lines, and other departments and met the police officers on duty.

DIG Hazara, while addressing the Darbar, said, "Hazara Police is a brave force and I am happy being a commander of it." He further said that the best measures for the welfare of the police force are among his first priorities and for this, "I will raise my voice at every forum".

The DIG said, "We are fortunate that IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Muazzam Jah Ansari also takes a personal interest in the welfare of police personnel.

" Promotion and selection for departmental courses will be completely done on merit as per the rules and regulations, he added.

"I will try my best to organize a police Darbar in every district of the Hazara region in three months so that I can be aware of your professional problems," DIG Hazara said, adding that in view of the current situation, "you have to perform your duties more diligently and in an efficient manner to earn respect and honour not only for yourself but also for your department." He also urged police personnel to maintain discipline and warned that negligence would not be tolerated in that regard.

DIG Hazara said the participation of policemen in sports was very important and "we will form teams of policemen at the district level for competitions."

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Sports Martyrs Shaheed Abbottabad Turkish Lira Best Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Switzerland to Create Gas Reserves for Winter 2023 ..

Switzerland to Create Gas Reserves for Winter 2023-2024 - Government

14 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan Probing Attack on Embassy in Tehran - P ..

Azerbaijan Probing Attack on Embassy in Tehran - President

15 minutes ago
 US Fed set to slow rate hikes but signal inflation ..

US Fed set to slow rate hikes but signal inflation fight not over

15 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding flood relief activitie ..

DC chairs meeting regarding flood relief activities

14 minutes ago
 Crime review meeting held at Police Lines Headquar ..

Crime review meeting held at Police Lines Headquarter

14 minutes ago
 Indonesian islanders file Holcim climate complaint ..

Indonesian islanders file Holcim climate complaint

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.