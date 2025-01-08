Open Menu

DIG Hazara Visits Tarbela Ghazi Tunnel V, Reviews Security Measures

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2025 | 06:00 PM

DIG Hazara visits Tarbela Ghazi Tunnel V, reviews security measures

TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Hazara, Nasir Mehmood Satti, accompanied by District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur, Farhan Khan Wednesday visited the Tarbela Ghazi Tunnel V project to assess the security situation.

During the visit, they held discussions with Chinese officials and senior security personnel on various security concerns and the progress of development work.

Chief Engineer and Project Director, Wasim Raza, provided a comprehensive briefing on the security measures and ongoing development activities at the site.

DIG Hazara took the opportunity to meet with the Chinese officials, addressing their concerns and reaffirming the police’s commitment to ensuring their safety.

He assured the officials that all necessary security measures were being implemented to protect foreign workers, particularly the Chinese staff, and emphasized that any lapses in security would not be tolerated. Furthermore, DIG Satti instructed the Chinese representatives to contact him directly should any issues arise.

While addressing the meeting, DIG Satti directed the police officers to enhance security for all ongoing development projects in the Haripur district, with particular focus on the safety of Chinese and other foreign workers. He further instructed that weekly security meetings be held, security checkpoints be regularly monitored, and routine security audits be conducted to ensure optimal safety standards are maintained.

Related Topics

Police China Visit Progress Nasir Haripur SITE Tarbela Ghazi All

Recent Stories

UAE to host six global conferences for first time ..

UAE to host six global conferences for first time in 2025

15 minutes ago
 RAKEZ teams up with MHC Consulting to launch Busin ..

RAKEZ teams up with MHC Consulting to launch Business Growth Services

15 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of ‘Farm To Plate’ agri-te ..

16 minutes ago
 PTI seeks funds from assemblies’ members, ticket ..

PTI seeks funds from assemblies’ members, ticketholders

22 minutes ago
 ‘Plant the Emirates’ Programme strengthens sus ..

‘Plant the Emirates’ Programme strengthens sustainable national food securit ..

31 minutes ago
 Imran Khan’s applications for medical examinatio ..

Imran Khan’s applications for medical examination, communication with sons app ..

36 minutes ago
Excessive taxes hinders business operations but Pa ..

Excessive taxes hinders business operations but Pakistan to fulfill IMF program: ..

55 minutes ago
 Second cohort of Indonesian medical staff arrives ..

Second cohort of Indonesian medical staff arrives at UAE floating hospital withi ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi: 18 years of achievem ..

Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi: 18 years of achievements, human empowerment

1 hour ago
 Gaddafi Stadium, National Bank Stadium near comple ..

Gaddafi Stadium, National Bank Stadium near completion to host ICC Champions Tro ..

1 hour ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi launches PhD programme in Astrophysi ..

NYU Abu Dhabi launches PhD programme in Astrophysics and Space Systems

2 hours ago
 World’s Coolest Winter campaign named Strategic ..

World’s Coolest Winter campaign named Strategic Partner of 1 Billion Followers ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan