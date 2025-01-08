DIG Hazara visits Tarbela Ghazi Tunnel V, reviews security measures

TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Hazara, Nasir Mehmood Satti, accompanied by District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur, Farhan Khan Wednesday visited the Tarbela Ghazi Tunnel V project to assess the security situation.

During the visit, they held discussions with Chinese officials and senior security personnel on various security concerns and the progress of development work.

Chief Engineer and Project Director, Wasim Raza, provided a comprehensive briefing on the security measures and ongoing development activities at the site.

DIG Hazara took the opportunity to meet with the Chinese officials, addressing their concerns and reaffirming the police’s commitment to ensuring their safety.

He assured the officials that all necessary security measures were being implemented to protect foreign workers, particularly the Chinese staff, and emphasized that any lapses in security would not be tolerated. Furthermore, DIG Satti instructed the Chinese representatives to contact him directly should any issues arise.

While addressing the meeting, DIG Satti directed the police officers to enhance security for all ongoing development projects in the Haripur district, with particular focus on the safety of Chinese and other foreign workers. He further instructed that weekly security meetings be held, security checkpoints be regularly monitored, and routine security audits be conducted to ensure optimal safety standards are maintained.