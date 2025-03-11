DIG Headquarters pays surprise visit to PS Kohsar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police’s Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Headquarters Syed Ali Raza paid a surprise visit to Kohsar Police Station on Tuesday to inspect records, the front desk, and other sections.

A police spokesperson told APP that DIG Raza assessed the facilities provided to citizens and directed officers to promptly address their concerns.

DIG Raza emphasized the importance of treating visitors especially senior citizens, women, and children with respect, warning that any improper behavior would not be tolerated.

Furthermore, DIG instructed senior officers to prioritize the welfare of police personnel and ensure the timely resolution of their issues.

