DIG Headquarters pays surprise visits to Industrial Area, Kohsar Police Stations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Headquarters/Security Syed Ali Raza paid a surprise visit to the Industrial Area and Kohsar police stations on Monday.

An official told APP that during the visit, the DIG Raza emphasized that public service delivery should remain the top priority for all police officers. “Our team will consist of officers who demonstrate performance,” he stated.

DIG Raza also instructed officers to ensure the safety of duty-assigned police personnel by providing them with complete protective gear in the field.

“The protection of citizens is the prime responsibility of the police,” DIG affirmed, adding, “Any citizen with a complaint can contact me, my office doors are always open. No compromise will be made in safeguarding the lives and property of the people.”

