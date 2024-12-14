DIG headquarters reviews investigation process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Headquarters/Security Muhammad Jawad Tariq on Saturday chaired a meeting with police officers to review progress on ongoing investigations and emphasized the use of modern techniques and strategies to enhance efficiency.

A public relations officer told APP that the DIG HQ/Security reviewed important cases under investigation and issued directives to the officers to complete the investigations efficiently and in a timely manner. He emphasized the need to adopt modern techniques and effective strategies to address the challenges faced during the investigative process.

/ APP-rzr-mkz