DIG Headquarters Reviews Investigation Process
Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Headquarters/Security Muhammad Jawad Tariq on Saturday chaired a meeting with police officers to review progress on ongoing investigations and emphasized the use of modern techniques and strategies to enhance efficiency.
A public relations officer told APP that the DIG HQ/Security reviewed important cases under investigation and issued directives to the officers to complete the investigations efficiently and in a timely manner. He emphasized the need to adopt modern techniques and effective strategies to address the challenges faced during the investigative process.
