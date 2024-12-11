DIG Headquarters Reviews Recruitment, Orders Transparency
Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Headquarters/Security, Muhammad Jawad Tariq, chaired a meeting with senior police officers on Wednesday at the Central Police Office (CPO) to review the ongoing recruitment process within the Islamabad Police and discuss administrative improvements.
A public relation officer told APP that, the meeting was attended by AIG Establishment Abdul Haq Umrani, AIG Investigation and Complaints Inayat Ali Shah, the Admin Officer, and other senior police officers.
He said during the meeting, DIG Headquarters/Security reviewed the ongoing recruitment process within the Islamabad Police.
He instructed the senior officers to complete the recruitment process as soon as possible, ensuring fairness and transparency.
He also directed all police officers to improve their performance, oversee the transfer of officers and staff across divisions, adopt effective strategies to resolve bottlenecks in investigative matters, and address public grievances promptly.
Additionally, he issued orders to ensure that all tasks assigned by the IGP Islamabad are completed on time./APP-rzr-mkz
