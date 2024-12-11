Open Menu

DIG Headquarters Reviews Recruitment, Orders Transparency

Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2024 | 05:40 PM

DIG Headquarters reviews recruitment, orders transparency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Headquarters/Security, Muhammad Jawad Tariq, chaired a meeting with senior police officers on Wednesday at the Central Police Office (CPO) to review the ongoing recruitment process within the Islamabad Police and discuss administrative improvements.

A public relation officer told APP that, the meeting was attended by AIG Establishment Abdul Haq Umrani, AIG Investigation and Complaints Inayat Ali Shah, the Admin Officer, and other senior police officers.

He said during the meeting, DIG Headquarters/Security reviewed the ongoing recruitment process within the Islamabad Police.

He instructed the senior officers to complete the recruitment process as soon as possible, ensuring fairness and transparency.

He also directed all police officers to improve their performance, oversee the transfer of officers and staff across divisions, adopt effective strategies to resolve bottlenecks in investigative matters, and address public grievances promptly.

Additionally, he issued orders to ensure that all tasks assigned by the IGP Islamabad are completed on time./APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake C ..

Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake City Panthers

2 minutes ago
 George Linde, David Miller help South Africa beat ..

George Linde, David Miller help South Africa beat Pakistan by 11 runs in first T ..

6 minutes ago
 WhatsApp accounts being hacked in Karachi, country ..

WhatsApp accounts being hacked in Karachi, country’s other parts

11 minutes ago
 vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?

Vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?

19 minutes ago
 Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says K ..

Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

3 hours ago
Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission ..

Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots

3 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be deci ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week

3 hours ago
 PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agre ..

PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen

4 hours ago
 Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Win ..

Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Winter Fashion

4 hours ago
 The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 T ..

The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches with Big ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan