DIG Headquarters Syed Ali Raza inspects police fleet

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Headquarters Syed Ali Raza inspected the motor vehicles fleet of Islamabad Police at the Police Lines Headquarters, on Wednesday.

A public relations officer told APP that on this occasion Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Logistics Syed Inayat Ali Shah, Superintendent Of Police (SP) Headquarters Mian Ali Raza and other police officers were also present.

He said during the inspection, DIG Raza inspected the vehicles and motorcycles of Islamabad Police and reviewed their overhauling and maintenance. He issued orders to all officers to keep the motor vehicles fleet in proper condition.

On this occasion, DIG Raza said that these vehicles play an important role in providing immediate assistance to the citizens and maintaining law and order. Their best condition and maintenance is our responsibility.

/APP-rzr-mkz