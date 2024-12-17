Open Menu

DIG Headquarters Visits Hospital To Inquire After SP Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2024 | 07:00 PM

DIG Headquarters visits hospital to inquire after SP Security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Headquarters/Security Muhammad Javad Tariq on Tuesday visited Kulsum International Hospital, where he met SP Security Operations Hakeem Khan, who is undergoing treatment.

According to the police spokesperson,DIG Headquarters inquired about SP Security Operations’ health and treatment and wished him a speedy recovery.

He said during the visit, DIG Headquarters emphasized that all police officers are valuable assets of the department and we are like a family. No police officer should ever feel alone during difficult times.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Police Visit Family All

Recent Stories

ILO praises UAE's Labour Market legislation, polic ..

ILO praises UAE's Labour Market legislation, policies

4 minutes ago
 DEWA generates 45.14 TWh of power in nine months

DEWA generates 45.14 TWh of power in nine months

19 minutes ago
 UAE Government launches 'Unified UAE Numbers' Proj ..

UAE Government launches 'Unified UAE Numbers' Project

49 minutes ago
 Hamdan Foundation announces winners of Medical Awa ..

Hamdan Foundation announces winners of Medical Awards 2024

1 hour ago
 Sharjah-based ALECGS marks World Arabic Language D ..

Sharjah-based ALECGS marks World Arabic Language Day

1 hour ago
 Pope Francis commends efforts of Zayed Award for H ..

Pope Francis commends efforts of Zayed Award for Human Fraternity's judging pane ..

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi hosts workshop on sustainable investment ..

Abu Dhabi hosts workshop on sustainable investment in digital transformation in ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Engineerin ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Bhutan on Nationa ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bhutan on National Day

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlists for 3 ..

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlists for 3 categories

2 hours ago
 NHRI hosts panel discussion on promotion, protecti ..

NHRI hosts panel discussion on promotion, protection of human rights

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan