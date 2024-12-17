DIG Headquarters visits hospital to inquire after SP Security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Headquarters/Security Muhammad Javad Tariq on Tuesday visited Kulsum International Hospital, where he met SP Security Operations Hakeem Khan, who is undergoing treatment.

According to the police spokesperson,DIG Headquarters inquired about SP Security Operations’ health and treatment and wished him a speedy recovery.

He said during the visit, DIG Headquarters emphasized that all police officers are valuable assets of the department and we are like a family. No police officer should ever feel alone during difficult times.

/APP-rzr-mkz