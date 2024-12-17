DIG held meeting for security plan of 17th anniversary of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Deputy Inspector general of Police (DIG) Nisar Aftab Pathan and Senior superintendent of Police (SSP) Mir Rohal Khan Khoso Larkana on Tuesday chairs meeting to review the security arrangements for the 17th anniversary of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on December 27 here at Martyrs Police Conference Hall.

On this occasion, SSP Larkana Mir Rohal discussed the accommodation and food, security and traffic flow of the police officers and police Jawans performing their duties in Garhi Khudabakhsh Bhutto.

Mr, Khoso briefed the DIG Larkana regarding the security arrangements made on the occasion of the anniversary celebrations.

Addressing the meeting, DIG Larkana Nasir Aftab said that the police force coming from outside will be provided with all possible facilities such as food items warn water and Cambals, fire woods.

In the meeting, DSPs, all heads of branches of DIG office, SSP office should ensure that warm beds, vehicles and food items are provided in cold weather. All Heads of Branches including SHOs participated.