Open Menu

DIG Held Meeting For Security Plan Of 17th Anniversary Of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2024 | 08:09 PM

DIG held meeting for security plan of 17th anniversary of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed

Deputy Inspector general of Police (DIG) Nisar Aftab Pathan and Senior superintendent of Police (SSP) Mir Rohal Khan Khoso Larkana on Tuesday chairs meeting to review the security arrangements for the 17th anniversary of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on December 27 here at Martyrs Police Conference Hall

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Deputy Inspector general of Police (DIG) Nisar Aftab Pathan and Senior superintendent of Police (SSP) Mir Rohal Khan Khoso Larkana on Tuesday chairs meeting to review the security arrangements for the 17th anniversary of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on December 27 here at Martyrs Police Conference Hall.

On this occasion, SSP Larkana Mir Rohal discussed the accommodation and food, security and traffic flow of the police officers and police Jawans performing their duties in Garhi Khudabakhsh Bhutto.

Mr, Khoso briefed the DIG Larkana regarding the security arrangements made on the occasion of the anniversary celebrations.

Addressing the meeting, DIG Larkana Nasir Aftab said that the police force coming from outside will be provided with all possible facilities such as food items warn water and Cambals, fire woods.

In the meeting, DSPs, all heads of branches of DIG office, SSP office should ensure that warm beds, vehicles and food items are provided in cold weather. All Heads of Branches including SHOs participated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Fire Prime Minister Police Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Water Vehicles Traffic Larkana Nasir December All From

Recent Stories

Saudi parliamentary delegation arrives in Islamaba ..

Saudi parliamentary delegation arrives in Islamabad for official visit

2 minutes ago
 Former Caretaker PM Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to ..

Former Caretaker PM Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to visit SU tomorrow

2 minutes ago
 For 4th consecutive month, Current Account shows $ ..

For 4th consecutive month, Current Account shows $729 million surplus in Nov 24: ..

9 minutes ago
 Inflicting pain on Kashmiris in IIOJK will always ..

Inflicting pain on Kashmiris in IIOJK will always leave serious ramifications: ..

2 minutes ago
 DIG held meeting for security plan of 17th anniver ..

DIG held meeting for security plan of 17th anniversary of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed

2 minutes ago
 Economy back on track due to government's initiati ..

Economy back on track due to government's initiatives: Tarar

2 minutes ago
DC inspects anti-polio campaign in Nankana Sahib

DC inspects anti-polio campaign in Nankana Sahib

2 minutes ago
 Citizens’ registration relaunched

Citizens’ registration relaunched

2 minutes ago
 Talented students to be sent abroad on scholarship ..

Talented students to be sent abroad on scholarships: Sikandar

2 minutes ago
 Regional Director Sindh Ombudsman holds Khuli Kach ..

Regional Director Sindh Ombudsman holds Khuli Kachehri in Jamshoro to address tr ..

2 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Games: Punjab dominates medal tally

Quaid-e-Azam Games: Punjab dominates medal tally

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber enhances industrial cooperation, s ..

Sharjah Chamber enhances industrial cooperation, strategic partnership with its ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan