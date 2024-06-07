DIG Held Open Court, Resolves Public Complaints
Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Sukkur Range, Pir Muhammad Shah on Friday has said that the police was committed to resolve public issues on priority basis.
He said this while listening to the complaints and issues of the public as well as police officials during the Khuli Kachehri held at his office. Senior police officers were also present on this occasion.
Recent Stories
CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar
Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine
Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024
PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis
Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.
Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxembourg on June 22
Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibition opened
Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissioner
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Interesting 'Kitchen Competition' among food points held6 minutes ago
-
Nine drug peddlers, bootleggers netted with 4 kg charras, 40 liters liquor6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China sign 23 accords for cooperation in industry, energy, agriculture, other sectors7 minutes ago
-
Disability board starts functioning at Allied Hospital-II17 minutes ago
-
CTD kills most wanted TTP terrorist in Bannu26 minutes ago
-
Minors meet death after wall collapse26 minutes ago
-
DC Astore chairs Peace Committee meeting26 minutes ago
-
National Dialogue on World Food Safety Day held26 minutes ago
-
Lack of quorum forces chair to adjourn session27 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat chairs meeting to assess ongoing polio campaign37 minutes ago
-
Water treatment plant donated to Allied hospital-II46 minutes ago
-
‘NourishMaa’ campaign launched in KP to highlight maternal malnutrition46 minutes ago