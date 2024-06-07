DIG held open court, resolves public complaints

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Sukkur Range, Pir Muhammad Shah on Friday has said that the police was committed to resolve public issues on priority basis.

He said this while listening to the complaints and issues of the public as well as police officials during the Khuli Kachehri held at his office. Senior police officers were also present on this occasion.