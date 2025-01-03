DIG holds high-level meeting, orders Strict action against criminal elements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza chaired a high-level meeting on Friday to review crime statistics and discuss strategies to curb criminal activities.

A police spokesperson told APP that the meeting assessed the performance of all police stations, with a particular focus on apprehending proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crimes, eliminating drug dealers and criminal elements, and making patrolling more purposeful and effective.

DIG Raza emphasized that the protection of citizens' lives and property remains the Islamabad Police's foremost priority, he said.

The meeting was attended by Zonal SPs, SDPOs and SHOs. During the session, DIG Raza issued strict instructions to prevent incidents of robbery, burglary, and theft. DIG Raza directed officers to ensure the arrests of proclaimed offenders, habitual criminals, and court absconders. Patrolling activities were instructed to be made more targeted and efficient.

The DIG also announced that separate meetings would be conducted in each zone to further enhance operational performance.

Officers were tasked with guaranteeing the arrests of those involved in vehicle theft, robbery, and other crimes, while also identifying and taking action against criminal elements in their jurisdictions.

DIG Raza directed officers to take strict measures against individuals involved in immoral activities and ensure their arrests. He also instructed the police to apprehend professional beggars and their facilitators, ensuring legal proceedings against them.

Further directives included expediting the processing of investigation files and submitting them to relevant courts without delay, improving the overall quality of case investigations, and enhancing the efficiency of Dolphin and police station patrolling.

DIG Raza reiterated that serving citizens is the top priority of the Islamabad Police, and any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated. "Those disrupting the peace of the city and depriving citizens of their valuables belong behind bars," he stated.