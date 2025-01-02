Open Menu

DIG Holds Khuli Kachehri To Address Public Grievances

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025 | 08:07 PM

DIG holds Khuli Kachehri to address public grievances

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza reiterated the Islamabad Police's commitment to resolving public issues on priority during a Khuli Kachehri (open court) on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza reiterated the Islamabad Police's commitment to resolving public issues on priority during a Khuli Kachehri (open court) on Thursday.

A public relation officer told APP during the Khuli Kachehri, DIG listened to the complaints of the citizens and marked their applications to the concerned officers for timely action on merit. He also directed them to send reports to his offices in the given time frame.

DIG Raza further said that strict action will be taken against officers involved in bribery or corruption and a zero-tolerance policy will be adopted in this regard.

Raza emphasized that Islamabad Police would not leave any stone unturned to secure the lives and property of the citizens. “Such interaction would be continued in future to provide maximum relief to the citizens.” he added.

DIG Syed Ali Raza further said that interaction during “Khuli Kachehris” would help to promote friendly policing and will also ensure self-accountability, immediate resolution of citizens' problems. The protection of life, property and self-respect of citizens comes first, he maintained.

APP-rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Corruption Islamabad Resolution Police Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

Drug peddler held with heroin

Drug peddler held with heroin

2 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 09 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 09 paisa against dollar

59 seconds ago
 Famous poet Abid Rashid honored

Famous poet Abid Rashid honored

2 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi lau ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi lauds Balochistan Government for ..

2 minutes ago
 DIG holds Khuli Kachehri to address public grievan ..

DIG holds Khuli Kachehri to address public grievances

2 minutes ago
 9 pumping stations restored in Lyari : Mayor Karac ..

9 pumping stations restored in Lyari : Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab

2 minutes ago
Rain and snow expected in northern Pakistan amid d ..

Rain and snow expected in northern Pakistan amid dense fog in plains

2 minutes ago
 Chairman CDA reviews progress on parking plaza at ..

Chairman CDA reviews progress on parking plaza at blue area

2 minutes ago
 DC orders completing canals’ de-silting swiftly

DC orders completing canals’ de-silting swiftly

2 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to observe right to self-determination d ..

Kashmiris to observe right to self-determination day on Jan 5, reminding UN of i ..

2 minutes ago
 NA body takes notice of ministry’s failure in pr ..

NA body takes notice of ministry’s failure in providing brief to committee on ..

2 minutes ago
 Ombudsman Sukkur conducts Khuli Kachehri

Ombudsman Sukkur conducts Khuli Kachehri

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan