DIG Holds Khuli Kachehri To Address Public Grievances
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025 | 08:07 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza reiterated the Islamabad Police's commitment to resolving public issues on priority during a Khuli Kachehri (open court) on Thursday.
A public relation officer told APP during the Khuli Kachehri, DIG listened to the complaints of the citizens and marked their applications to the concerned officers for timely action on merit. He also directed them to send reports to his offices in the given time frame.
DIG Raza further said that strict action will be taken against officers involved in bribery or corruption and a zero-tolerance policy will be adopted in this regard.
Raza emphasized that Islamabad Police would not leave any stone unturned to secure the lives and property of the citizens. “Such interaction would be continued in future to provide maximum relief to the citizens.” he added.
DIG Syed Ali Raza further said that interaction during “Khuli Kachehris” would help to promote friendly policing and will also ensure self-accountability, immediate resolution of citizens' problems. The protection of life, property and self-respect of citizens comes first, he maintained.
APP-rzr-mkz
