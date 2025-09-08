DIG Holds Meeting With SBBU Vice Chancellor
Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2025 | 11:36 PM
Deputy Inspector General Police (DIG) Shaheed Benazirabad, Faisal Bashir Memon, visited Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shaheed Benazirabad and held a meeting with the Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Madad Ali Shah
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Deputy Inspector General Police (DIG) Shaheed Benazirabad, Faisal Bashir Memon, visited Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shaheed Benazirabad and held a meeting with the Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Madad Ali Shah.
According to Director Public Relations Kashif Noorani, during the visit, DIG was given a detailed briefing on the university’s various academic and research programs by QEC and ORIC at the Syndicate Hall.
DIG Faisal Bashir Memon appreciated the performance of the university’s faculty and administrative staff and expressed that the faculty and administration of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University are rendering excellent services.
DIG said that any elements attempting to disturb the peaceful and academic environment of the university will face strict police action.
DIG said that in case the university administration or faculty deems it necessary to take strict measures in view of law and order, the Shaheed Benazirabad Police will extend full cooperation.
Vice Chancellor Dr Madad Ali Shah, Professor Dr. Liaquat Ali Zardari, Professor Dr. Salman Bashir, Professor Dr. Muhammad Afzal Kamboh, Sohail Ahmed Soomro, Manzoor Ali Siyal, Muhammad Tufail Memon, Dr. Arman Khanzada, Dr. Munawar Ali Zardari, Syed Hassan Shah, Naveed Ahmed lakho, Imadullah Hisbani and others were present on the occasion.
APP/rzq /mwq
Recent Stories
Minor girl, woman die in separate incidents in Hazro
Court extends remand of Youtuber in online gambling app case
KP Assembly declares 'Action in Aid of Civil Power Regulation 2011 and Ordinance ..
Tributes paid to 1965 war hero Naik Chaudhry Muhammad Akhtar
AJK launches 13-day campaign to prevent cervical cancer in young girls
Belief in finality of Prophethood stands as foundation of Islam: Azad Jammu Kash ..
AAC embarks on comprehensive inspection in Kohat
CM Punjab thanks Saudi leadership for relief aid to flood victims
Female skeleton mystery solved, two real sons found behind murder
Sherry demands stern action against profiteers exploiting flood crisis
Minister distributes Stoori Da Pakhtunkhwa scholarships among 373 students
DIG holds meeting with SBBU vice Chancellor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minor girl, woman die in separate incidents in Hazro41 minutes ago
-
Court extends remand of Youtuber in online gambling app case41 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly declares 'Action in Aid of Civil Power Regulation 2011 and Ordinance' against fundamenta ..41 minutes ago
-
Tributes paid to 1965 war hero Naik Chaudhry Muhammad Akhtar41 minutes ago
-
AJK launches 13-day campaign to prevent cervical cancer in young girls41 minutes ago
-
Belief in finality of Prophethood stands as foundation of Islam: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister C ..2 hours ago
-
AAC embarks on comprehensive inspection in Kohat2 hours ago
-
CM Punjab thanks Saudi leadership for relief aid to flood victims2 hours ago
-
Female skeleton mystery solved, two real sons found behind murder2 hours ago
-
Sherry demands stern action against profiteers exploiting flood crisis2 hours ago
-
Minister distributes Stoori Da Pakhtunkhwa scholarships among 373 students1 minute ago
-
DIG holds meeting with SBBU vice Chancellor1 minute ago