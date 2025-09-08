DIG holds meeting with SBBU vice Chancellor

Deputy Inspector General Police (DIG) Shaheed Benazirabad, Faisal Bashir Memon, visited Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shaheed Benazirabad and held a meeting with the Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Madad Ali Shah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Deputy Inspector General Police (DIG) Shaheed Benazirabad, Faisal Bashir Memon, visited Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shaheed Benazirabad and held a meeting with the Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Madad Ali Shah.

According to Director Public Relations Kashif Noorani, during the visit, DIG was given a detailed briefing on the university’s various academic and research programs by QEC and ORIC at the Syndicate Hall.

DIG Faisal Bashir Memon appreciated the performance of the university’s faculty and administrative staff and expressed that the faculty and administration of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University are rendering excellent services.

DIG said that any elements attempting to disturb the peaceful and academic environment of the university will face strict police action.

DIG said that in case the university administration or faculty deems it necessary to take strict measures in view of law and order, the Shaheed Benazirabad Police will extend full cooperation.

Vice Chancellor Dr Madad Ali Shah, Professor Dr. Liaquat Ali Zardari, Professor Dr. Salman Bashir, Professor Dr. Muhammad Afzal Kamboh, Sohail Ahmed Soomro, Manzoor Ali Siyal, Muhammad Tufail Memon, Dr. Arman Khanzada, Dr. Munawar Ali Zardari, Syed Hassan Shah, Naveed Ahmed lakho, Imadullah Hisbani and others were present on the occasion.

APP/rzq /mwq