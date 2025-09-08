Open Menu

DIG Holds Meeting With SBBU Vice Chancellor

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2025 | 11:36 PM

DIG holds meeting with SBBU vice Chancellor

Deputy Inspector General Police (DIG) Shaheed Benazirabad, Faisal Bashir Memon, visited Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shaheed Benazirabad and held a meeting with the Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Madad Ali Shah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Deputy Inspector General Police (DIG) Shaheed Benazirabad, Faisal Bashir Memon, visited Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shaheed Benazirabad and held a meeting with the Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Madad Ali Shah.

According to Director Public Relations Kashif Noorani, during the visit, DIG was given a detailed briefing on the university’s various academic and research programs by QEC and ORIC at the Syndicate Hall.

DIG Faisal Bashir Memon appreciated the performance of the university’s faculty and administrative staff and expressed that the faculty and administration of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University are rendering excellent services.

DIG said that any elements attempting to disturb the peaceful and academic environment of the university will face strict police action.

DIG said that in case the university administration or faculty deems it necessary to take strict measures in view of law and order, the Shaheed Benazirabad Police will extend full cooperation.

Vice Chancellor Dr Madad Ali Shah, Professor Dr. Liaquat Ali Zardari, Professor Dr. Salman Bashir, Professor Dr. Muhammad Afzal Kamboh, Sohail Ahmed Soomro, Manzoor Ali Siyal, Muhammad Tufail Memon, Dr. Arman Khanzada, Dr. Munawar Ali Zardari, Syed Hassan Shah, Naveed Ahmed lakho, Imadullah Hisbani and others were present on the occasion.

APP/rzq /mwq

Recent Stories

Minor girl, woman die in separate incidents in Haz ..

Minor girl, woman die in separate incidents in Hazro

41 minutes ago
 Court extends remand of Youtuber in online gamblin ..

Court extends remand of Youtuber in online gambling app case

41 minutes ago
 KP Assembly declares 'Action in Aid of Civil Power ..

KP Assembly declares 'Action in Aid of Civil Power Regulation 2011 and Ordinance ..

41 minutes ago
 Tributes paid to 1965 war hero Naik Chaudhry Muham ..

Tributes paid to 1965 war hero Naik Chaudhry Muhammad Akhtar

41 minutes ago
 AJK launches 13-day campaign to prevent cervical c ..

AJK launches 13-day campaign to prevent cervical cancer in young girls

41 minutes ago
 Belief in finality of Prophethood stands as founda ..

Belief in finality of Prophethood stands as foundation of Islam: Azad Jammu Kash ..

2 hours ago
AAC embarks on comprehensive inspection in Kohat

AAC embarks on comprehensive inspection in Kohat

2 hours ago
 CM Punjab thanks Saudi leadership for relief aid t ..

CM Punjab thanks Saudi leadership for relief aid to flood victims

2 hours ago
 Female skeleton mystery solved, two real sons foun ..

Female skeleton mystery solved, two real sons found behind murder

2 hours ago
 Sherry demands stern action against profiteers exp ..

Sherry demands stern action against profiteers exploiting flood crisis

2 hours ago
 Minister distributes Stoori Da Pakhtunkhwa scholar ..

Minister distributes Stoori Da Pakhtunkhwa scholarships among 373 students

1 minute ago
 DIG holds meeting with SBBU vice Chancellor

DIG holds meeting with SBBU vice Chancellor

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan