DIG Holds Open Court In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 08:27 PM

DIG holds open court in Lahore

DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed on Friday held an open-court at his office to listen problems of people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed on Friday held an open-court at his office to listen problems of people.

The citizens raised various issues to which the DIG Operations issued orders. Most of complainants presented their issues about fraud and property.

The DIG said that SHOs had been directed to listen and resolve problems of people on regular basis from 3:00pm to 5:00pm.

He said that all possible resources were being utilised for the elimination of crime in the city.

More Stories From Pakistan

