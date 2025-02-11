DIG Holds Open Court To Address Public Grievances
Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 11:46 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police continue their efforts to engage with the public, as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq held a Khulli Katcheri (open court) on Tuesday to address citizens' grievances and ensure prompt resolutions.
A public relations officer told APP that, under the directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, all senior police officers have been instructed to organize open courts across the district to facilitate citizens and resolve their concerns effectively.
In line with these directives, all zonal SPs are conducting open courts in their respective zones to ensure that citizens' concerns are heard and addressed.
During the Khulli Katcheri, the DIG emphasized that citizens can also register their complaints through the "IGP Complaint Cell 1715."
DIG Tariq added that the Islamabad Police are committed to reaching out to the public and resolving their issues efficiently. "Every citizen of Islamabad is encouraged to openly share their grievances at these forums," he stated, reaffirming that the resolution of public grievances remains the top priority of Islamabad Police.
