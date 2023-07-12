Open Menu

DIG Hyderabad Announces Interview Schedule

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2023

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :The Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Range Syed Pir Muhammad Shah who is also the Chairman Selection/Recruitment Committee has announced schedule of interviews of the candidates for their appointment to different posts from BPS-1 to 4 in Hyderabad Range Police.

According to announcement here on Wednesday, the interviews of the candidates will be conducted at Police Headquarter Hyderabad on July 15 and 16, 2023 from 9 a.m.

The candidates who submitted applications for appointment to the posts from BPS-1 to 4 should appear before the selection committee on above mentioned dates and place.

