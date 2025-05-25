DIG Hyderabad Directs Security For Polio Teams
Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2025 | 10:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) The DIG Hyderabad Range Tariq Razzak Dharejo has directed all the SSPs in the 9 districts of Hyderabad division to ensure optimal security for the polio teams as they carry out their campaign starting from May 26.
The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the DIG had also directed the SSPs to set up control rooms in their offices to monitor and coordinate action during the immunization drive.
He added that the DIG had asked the DSPs and SHOs to regularly patrol the areas where the campaigns were underway.
According to him, 240 mobile vans of the police and the cops on 139 motorbikes would provide security cover to the teams in the Hyderabad division.
APP/zmb/
Recent Stories
Arab Media Summit 2025 kicks off tomorrow in Dubai with nearly 8,000 media profe ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed to embark on official visit to Oman leading high level deleg ..
PSL 10 final: Gladiators’ batting underway against Lahore Qalandars
Fourth UAE National Mixed Martial Arts Championship concludes in Al Ain
On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler arrives Malaysia to participate in GCC-ASE ..
UAE sprinter Maryam Karim wins Best Asian U-18 Female Athlete Award
ICCROM launches second phase of online training course on structural conservatio ..
On behalf of UAE’s President, Thani Al Zeyoudi attends inauguration of Preside ..
Internationalstudy led by University of Sharjah offers new hope for cancer patie ..
Zayed International Foundation for Environment opens Environmental Art Exhibitio ..
Arab Parliament Speaker congratulates Gulf leaders on GCC 44th anniversary
Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation ceremony
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG Hyderabad directs security for polio teams2 minutes ago
-
Woman killed, 8 people injured in road accident32 minutes ago
-
Blind murder traced, accused arrested32 minutes ago
-
Punjab Food Authority cracks down on milk adulteration in Chiniot32 minutes ago
-
Actress alleges abuse, seeks protection from husband32 minutes ago
-
5 dacoits arrested, 6 motorcycles recovered32 minutes ago
-
PM, Turkiye President begin talks42 minutes ago
-
Economic stability within reach as key indicators improve: Rana Ihsan42 minutes ago
-
Tessori visits Shaheed Sq Ldr Usman Yousuf’s home, pays homage to his sacrifice for country’s de ..52 minutes ago
-
Gilani extendes heartfelt congratulations to people of African continent52 minutes ago
-
Police crack down on drug peddlers in Chiniot52 minutes ago
-
Chiniot Administration aims for zero waste on Eid-ul-Azha52 minutes ago