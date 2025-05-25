DIG Hyderabad directs security for polio teams

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) The DIG Hyderabad Range Tariq Razzak Dharejo has directed all the SSPs in the 9 districts of Hyderabad division to ensure optimal security for the polio teams as they carry out their campaign starting from May 26.

The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the DIG had also directed the SSPs to set up control rooms in their offices to monitor and coordinate action during the immunization drive.

He added that the DIG had asked the DSPs and SHOs to regularly patrol the areas where the campaigns were underway.

According to him, 240 mobile vans of the police and the cops on 139 motorbikes would provide security cover to the teams in the Hyderabad division.

