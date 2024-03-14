DIG Hyderabad Directs To Ensure Security Measures For Holi Celebrations
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Hyderabad police range has directed all Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) within the range to ensure security measures for the Hindu community’s three-day religious festival of Holi, starting from March 24.
