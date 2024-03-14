Open Menu

DIG Hyderabad Directs To Ensure Security Measures For Holi Celebrations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2024 | 08:11 PM

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Hyderabad police range has directed all Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) within the range to ensure security measures for the Hindu community’s three-day religious festival of Holi, starting from March 24

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Hyderabad police range has directed all Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) within the range to ensure security measures for the Hindu community’s three-day religious festival of Holi, starting from March 24.

According to the spokesperson of the DIG, the Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Tariq Razaq Dharejo has issued directives to all SSPs of Hyderabad range regarding the Hindu community's religious festival of Holi.

They have been instructed to deploy additional police personnel at temples, residential colonies, Holi celebrations and all educational institutions where events are scheduled in connection with Holi, while legal action has been directed to prevent aerial firing and one-wheeling.

The DIG further directed that a comprehensive and effective strategy should be formulated for the protection of life and property of citizens, religious tolerance, promotion of brotherhood and supremacy of law.

He directed all SSPs to ensure the effective deployment of additional police personnel on internal and external routes of their respective districts, sensitive areas, shopping centers, temples, both national and international restaurants and educational institutions, while ensuring effective patrolling, picketing, snap and surprise checking.

The DIG also issued orders to all SSPs to establish control rooms in their respective offices.

