DIG Hyderabad for restoring public confidence on police

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hyderabad Region, Sharjil Karim Kharal assured all out efforts were being made to maintain law and order and to restore confidence of the people on police.

The business community made huge investment for revival of trade and industrial activities in Hyderabad and the Police department was engaged to ensure peaceful atmosphere by curbing crime rate, he added.

The DIG expressed these views while addressing the reception hosted by Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry in the honor of newly appointed Senior Superintendent of Police Hyderabad district Sajid Ameer Saduzai.

The DIG said the government was fully committed to boost trade and industrial activities by providing initiatives to the business community, adding that it was not possible without provision of peaceful atmosphere.

The business community of Hyderabad was extending full cooperation to Police, he said and assured establishment of special protection cell and 15-Madagar Base in industrial and business areas of Hyderabad for smooth flow of trade and industrial activities.

The Senior Superintendent of Police Hyderabad Sajid Ameer Saduzai while speaking on the occasion said around 990 policemen had been performing duties in 24 police stations of the district.

The District Police Hyderabad had prepared a comprehensive plan in consultation with the high ups for rooting out street crimes, he said adding that besides street crimes, the District Police had been engaged in busting the organized crimes as well as traffic related issues.

The Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Saman Mal Devnani in his welcome address highlighted the law and order issues being faced by the industrialists of Hyderabad and emphasized the need for establishing 15 Madadgar Base in SITE Hyderabad to maintain peace in the industrial zone.

He said the former Inspector General of Police Sindh Allah Dino Khawaja deputed four vehicles and 20 motorbikes to District Police Hyderabad including two vehicles and eight motorbikes exclusively for SITE Police Station for patrolling in industrial area which were missing now.

The Chairman HSATI Sub-Committee on Law and Order Affairs Farooq Sheikhani also briefed about the law and order issues in SITE Hyderabad.

Among others, Patron-in-Chief HSATI Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry, Senior Vice Chairman Shuja Razzaq Memon, Vice Chairman Sharif Poonjani and members executive committee Allahdin Kaimkhani, Haris Kaimkhani, Daulat Ram, Aslam Bawani and Ex-Chairmen HSATI Aamir Shahab, Shahid Ghouri, Pervez Faheem Noorwala and Shahid Kaimkhani attended the reception.