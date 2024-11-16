DIG Hyderabad Inaugurates Renovated Police Station´s Building
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2024 | 10:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razzak Dharejo inaugurated the renovated building of the B-Section police station in Latifabad taluka here on Saturday.
The police spokesman informed that the revamp was part of the SSP Hyderabad Dr Farrukh Ali Lanjar´s initiative to restore the structures and outlook of 5 police stations in Hyderabad in the first phase.
He added that the other police stations which underwent the repairs included PS Qasimabad, PS Hali Road, PS Market and PS Tando Yousuf.
"A police station is a face of the police force which ought to be kept neat, clean and attractive," the DIG underscored while addressing the ceremony.
He emphasized that the way the building structures of the police stations were being revamped the policemen should also reform their conduct towards the citizens.
The DIG advised the cops to patiently listen to the complaints of the citizens and to take all possible efforts to help the complainants.
"I hope today´s step of renovating the police station´s building will be the first step towards reforming the police force," he said.
SSP Hyderabad Lanjar, other police officers and cops of PS B-Section were present on the occasion.
