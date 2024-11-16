Open Menu

DIG Hyderabad Inaugurates Renovated Police Station´s Building

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2024 | 10:00 PM

DIG Hyderabad inaugurates renovated police station´s building

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razzak Dharejo inaugurated the renovated building of the B-Section police station in Latifabad taluka here on Saturday.

The police spokesman informed that the revamp was part of the SSP Hyderabad Dr Farrukh Ali Lanjar´s initiative to restore the structures and outlook of 5 police stations in Hyderabad in the first phase.

He added that the other police stations which underwent the repairs included PS Qasimabad, PS Hali Road, PS Market and PS Tando Yousuf.

"A police station is a face of the police force which ought to be kept neat, clean and attractive," the DIG underscored while addressing the ceremony.

He emphasized that the way the building structures of the police stations were being revamped the policemen should also reform their conduct towards the citizens.

The DIG advised the cops to patiently listen to the complaints of the citizens and to take all possible efforts to help the complainants.

"I hope today´s step of renovating the police station´s building will be the first step towards reforming the police force," he said.

SSP Hyderabad Lanjar, other police officers and cops of PS B-Section were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Hyderabad Qasimabad Market All

Recent Stories

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

3 hours ago
 DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

4 hours ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

4 hours ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

7 hours ago
 IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

7 hours ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

7 hours ago
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

8 hours ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

8 hours ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

10 hours ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan