DIG Hyderabad Put Security On High Alert On Occasion Of Independence Day

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police, Syed Pir Muhammad Shah put security on high alert in Hyderabad Range on the occasion of Independence Day Celebrations

He has issued instructions to all the SSP's of the range to provide foolproof security to rallies and events in this regard and to keep a close watch on evil and suspicious elements.

According to spokesperson of DIG, Syed Pir Muhammad Shah has ordered all the SSP's of range to chalk out a security plan including extraordinary security measures on the occasion of Independence Day and to protect life and dignity of the people at all cost.

He further directed that all security measures including random snap checking, picketing should be ensured around schools, colleges, universities, press clubs and other places where programs and events to be held in connection with the independence day celebrations.

DIG Hyderabad has also given directives to take strict legal action against those who involved in aerial firing, and one wheeling. All SSP's have been directed to establish control rooms equipped with necessary facilities in their respective districts.

He also issued orders to concerned officials that tighten security be provided to residential colonies and worship places of minority communities and ensure maintenance of smooth traffic flow.

