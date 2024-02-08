DIG Hyderabad Visits Security Control Room
Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 01:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hyderabad Range Tariq Razzak Dharejo visited the control room established in his office for election security and reviewed the monitoring mechanism.
The police spokesman informed the media here on Thursday that the DIG has directed the staff to fulfill their duties with the commitment to ensure a secure environment for the voters.
The DIG has also directed the officials to take immediate action on the reports that require action.
