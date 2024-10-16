Open Menu

DIG ICT Syed Ali Raza Visits Various Checkpoints In The City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2024 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Syed Ali Raza on Wednesday visited several checkpoints around the city.

A public relations officer told APP that DIG Syed Ali Raza met with the officers and officials deployed for security duties and issued directives to them.

DIG stressed the importance of maintaining high vigilance as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) 2024 Summit is underway in Islamabad.

He added that ensuring top-notch security during this high-profile event is critical to maintaining the city's reputation.

He said all officers and officials are expected to perform their duties diligently to provide comprehensive security.

During the movement of the delegations, all major roads will be fully closed, and alternative routes will be provided at various intersections to ensure the convenience of the public, he added.

DIG Syed Ali Raza further assured that the Islamabad Police would utilize all available resources to provide foolproof security for the delegations and would make every possible effort to uphold the dignity and honor of the country.

